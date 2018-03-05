Works as part of the business operations leadership team. Provides direct supervision of the Medical Records Team for the CSB. Manages the processes and procedures for the Medical Records Team. Partners with CSB clinical staff , informatics, and senior leadership to ensure that the CSB complies with federal, state, and contractual laws and standards for the maintenance, retention, archiving, destruction, and accessibility of health record information. Serves as a key participant on various agency projects including business process mapping, CSB committees impacting health record compliance, statewide committees impacting health record compliance, and the business operations management team. Assists with investigatory, audit, and other work with clients, insurance plans, external providers, attorneys, judges, Social Security Administration, and state and county staff. Serves as the agency's records officer with the Library of Virginia to ensure the agency's compliance pertinent to regulatory developments regarding the structure of a medical record and its documents, as well as the legal schedules for retention, archival and destruction. As the agency's records officer, this position makes court appearances, as requested, to testify as to the validity of the agency's records.



Illustrative Duties

Performs a wide-range of professional work in multiple administration functions within an organizational unit including analysis and project management;

May supervise administrative and paraprofessional staff;

Performs a variety of technical and professional work related to monitoring and reporting on departmental business processes, activities, and outcomes;

Plans, develops, and implements comprehensive communication and education plans on programs and services for both county agencies and community organizations;

Assists with developing and conducting special studies and research initiatives, by designing survey instruments, gathering data and information from department staff, developing data analysis tools, conducting statistical analyses, initiating literature reviews, etc.;

Conducts analysis and reporting of quantitative and qualitative data in order to track and monitor various business process indicators;

Serves as the point-person and liaison within the department and with central county

departments regarding a designated program and functional areas of responsibility;

Prepares reports and presentations of analysis and findings.



Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities



Knowledge of the mission, goals and objectives of the organizational unit, program or activities to which incumbent is assigned;

Knowledge of the principles, practices, and techniques relating to various functional areas of business operation (e.g., personnel, budgeting and financial management, contract administration and management);

Knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques governing management, organization, operations and programmatic services;

Ability to identify and describe a range of possible solutions for solving business problems;

Ability to apply research methods to design studies and assessments, and statistical analysis techniques to identify patterns and trends in data;

Ability to use word processing and presentation software to prepare documents, and to use spreadsheet and statistical analysis software packages to store, manipulate, analyze and present data;

Ability to train, lead, and/or supervise paraprofessional staff.

Any combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelor's degree in the field related to the assigned functional area; plus two years of professional work experience within the functional area such as human resources, budgeting and financial management, contract administration and business management, statistics, mathematics, or related field. Ability to operate computer keyboard and software; ability to read and review electronic health records; ability to transport self to all agency sites. Registered Health Information Administrator; 4 years of supervisory experience in a Medical Records environment.