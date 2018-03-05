In a team environment and as a member of the Mail Services Unit, processes interoffice and outgoing mail, and makes interoffice deliveries to multiple county locations daily. Mail is sorted at the central distribution center and organized/packaged for efficient distribution. Delivery routes are serviced using vans or mini vans. Bulk mail products prepared at the central County processing center are delivered to USPS service centers, and mail is retrieved from multiple Post Office locations for further distribution to County offices. Assists with the preparation of bulk mail products as directed by Mail Services management and team leads. Proficiency operating high speed mail inserters and other mail processing equipment is a plus. Must be able to report to work during unfavorable weather conditions when county offices are open.

Employment StandardsAny combination of education, experience and training equivalent to high school graduation and one year of experience providing administrative support.Valid driver's license with positive points.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background and driving records check to the satisfaction of the employer.Two or more years delivering inter-office mail, parcels, etc. for a large organization. Knowledge of USPS regulations related to caller service and PO Box pickups, bulk mail processing, and certified mail handling a plus. Ability to operate mail processing machinery such as high-speed inserters, postage applicators, and tabbing machines. Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, while maintaining attention to detail. Excellent customer service skills.Ability to lift material and containers weighing up to 70 pounds. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.