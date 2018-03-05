Working in a team environment in the on-line technology practice area, serves as a senior developer/architect responsible for the county external and internal web site infrastructure and web application development. Designs, develops, and maintains web site, web content management systems, search and mobile application platforms for static and interactive content for the county's web presence meeting Section 508 accessibility guidelines. Provides technical project and operational support for county Internet and Intranet initiatives and projects and integration with the county's on premise and 'cloud' IT environments and social media. Executes integration of COTS, cloud services and custom applications and portals on the public web-site. Works with county agencies to advise and assist in WEB development and promoting user experience using modern concepts. Participates in IT solution selection and technical advisory committees, IT project teams and COOP and disaster recovery planning. Supports and assists with all activities in the e-Gov division, and performs other duties as assigned.

Employment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to the following:completion of an associate's degree with course work in computer science or graphic arts; plus internet/intranet experience that is demonstrated by the completion of at least threeprojects using platforms and technologies listed in the preferred qualifications section of the job announcement, or three years of ongoing internet/intranet development or support tasks. An industry recognized certification may be substituted for some of the experience that is required.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check to the satisfaction of the employer.Extensive experience in developing internet/intranet pages, sites, applications, and reports using: ASP.NET, PHP, SharePoint, JavaScript, MS SQL, and Oracle. Advanced application development experience. Good understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery. Experience developing search using Google or other, and experience using Drupal or similar WCM. Experience building modern WEB portals and social media capabilities.Work is generally sedentary and is performed in a normal office environment. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.