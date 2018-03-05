Plans and coordinates the activities of the HVAC work force in the repair, inspection, maintenance, and installation of industrial and residential HVAC equipment and control systems, serves as a lead mechanic, assisting technicians in diagnosing and repairing equipment with unusual or very difficult problems and related components. Determines the extent of repairs required, materials needed, and methods necessary to complete repairs. Prepares manpower, materials, and equipment estimates to perform preventive and corrective maintenance. Reviews incoming maintenance requests and completed work orders. Performs related duties as required; duties are performed under general supervision. This position is considered essential personnel, on-call or alternate shifts may be necessary to complete work assignments.

Employment Standards

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Any combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to a high school diploma or GED issued by a state department of education; plus a two-year technical degree in air conditioning functions such as heating, cooling and ventilating, and five years of progressively responsible air conditioning or HVAC experience; or completion of an apprentice-level vocational training program in air conditioning; plus three years of progressively responsible air conditioning or HVAC experience.

CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES REQUIRED:

Valid state motor vehicle license;

Universal refrigerant recovery license;

Minimum of valid journeyman license from the state of Virginia.

The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background, driving record check, and physical examination to the satisfaction of the employer. May be subject to overtime, on-call, and weekend rotation. May be exposed to materials known to contain asbestos, in which case the incumbent will undergo annual asbestos examinations.Possession of a valid journeyman's HVAC license from the state of Virginia. A Universal Refrigerant Recovery License. At least 4 years of field experience, ability to read control blue prints, experience diagnosing controls. Experience using tools of the trade and experience estimating time and materials needed to complete a job.This position requires one to be able to stand, stoop, bend, stretch, walk, climb, sit, type on a keyboard, and lift 75 pounds with assistance of dolly or by staff or lifting device. Must be able to climb extension ladder and scaffolds up to 50 feet in height. Must be able to bend, stoop and work in tiring and uncomfortable positions. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview and may include practical exercise.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.