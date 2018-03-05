Works as the Financial Manager for Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (JDRDC). Reports to the Deputy Director of JDRDC - Operations. Prepares the agency's annual fiscal plan, third quarter review, and year end/carryover processes. Produces financial reports as required by the agency. Works with program staff to produce statistical reports for program tracking of expenses and revenue. Acts as the point of contact for all financial audits. Ensures compliance with federal, state, and county audit requirements and regulatory issues. Assist with the financial piece for all grant proposals. Serves on the JDRDC senior management team and provides fiscal reports to be used for analyzing operations. Establishes and maintains all financial-related policies and procedures. Serves as the procurement card administrator. Supervises three staff. Oversees accounting and procurement functions ensuring stringent compliance with governmental policies and procedures relating to financial and procurement tasks. The daily accounting and procurement activities include funding associated with revenue, expenditures, grants, capital and gift funds.

Participates in the formulation and documentation of agency fiscal policies and procedures;

Oversees the maintenance of numerous fund/subfund accounts;

Reviews long range revenue and expenditures estimates to ensure availability of funds;

Prepares or oversees the preparation of large agency budget;

Researches budget, finance and procurement requirements, analyzes impact on current operations and recommends means of implementation.

Considerable knowledge of the principles, methods, and practices of governmental budgeting and fiscal management and the ability to apply them to complex governmental systems;

Considerable knowledge of federal, state and county policies, procedures, regulations and legislation impacting the maintenance of financial records;

Ability to effectively supervise and coordinate the activities of staff;

Ability to develop and implement fiscal policies and procedures.

Experience with budget development and monitoring within government setting;.

Experience serving as a point of contact for financial audits;

Experience ensuring compliance with federal, state, and county audit requirements and regulatory issues;

Experience managing finances for grant reporting and management purposes;

Experience as a purchasing card administrator;

Experience producing and presenting statistical reports for programs and operational budgets;

Master's degree in a related field, or

CPA.

Illustrative DutiesRequired Knowledge Skills and AbilitiesEmployment StandardsAny combination of education, experience and training equivalent to graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelor's degree in accounting; or a bachelor's degree in business administration or related field that has been supplemented by at least six credit hours of basic accounting principles and concepts; plus four years of professional-level finance or business administration experience. A master's degree in a related field or CPA may substitute for one year of experience.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check and a credit check to the satisfaction of the employer.Job is generally sedentary in nature. Visual and auditory acuity is required to read data on computer monitor and communicate with others. Ability to operate keyboard driven equipment. Ability to operate a motor vehicle required to travel to various work sites. Duties may be performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview; may include exercise.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.