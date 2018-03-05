As part of the Informatics team, manages and streamlines the billing configuration of the Fairfax-Falls Church CSB Electronic Health Record (EHR). Works with the Revenue Maximization Team to determine changes needed to billing configuration due to new service provision. Analyzes current EHR billing configuration to determine efficiencies and works with staff to determine ways to streamline and simplify the clinical user experience. Demonstrates familiarity with CPT codes, Medicaid manuals, and fee schedules to inform changes to billing configuration. Conducts and documents testing of billing matrix changes. Manages system service creation, payer configuration, and other system functionality. Demonstrates proven project management skills by leading or participating in agency-wide projects and conducts testing on EHR enhancements and new functionality.



Works closely with technical project leader to coordinate technical resources and directs functional design and implementation;

Interacts with representatives from other agencies on system-related issues and scheduling of system priorities;

Identifies and tests system enhancements;

Monitors system performance and performs ongoing analysis to determine most efficient and effective means to operate the system;

Provides assistance to system users;

Evaluates new technology for applicability and enhanced effectiveness;

Develops strategic plans to ensure solutions comply with established standards;

Evaluates and prioritizes requests for new requirements, modifications, and enhancements to existing systems;

Establishes priorities and timetables for system-related projects;

May supervise other employees on a recurring or project basis;

Generates reports to meet special agency needs;

Acts as intermediary between users and technical staff to resolve problems;

Participates in developing user training manual;

Provides training to users;

Develops and provides technical briefings for staff on new services and system components;

Provides technical support and training to users of installed software;

Attends training workshops, product demonstrations, conferences, technical briefings, and conventions;

Stays abreast of technology changes;

Provides assistance to other staff as needed;

Serves on committees and task forces and undertakes special projects as assigned.

Considerable knowledge of interdepartmental and/or County-wide processes, procedures, and requirements with regard to such administrative functions as personnel, finance, and budgeting;

Considerable knowledge of the capabilities of information technology software, hardware, and network communication technology;

Considerable knowledge of effective processes, methods, techniques to analyze and evaluate business operations;

Knowledge of effective project management methods, practices and techniques;

Ability to analyze and evaluate administrative processes and procedures for automation purposes;

Ability to train employees in the use of hardware and software;

Ability to translate technical terminology into terms understandable to management and employees;

Ability to establish and maintain effective business relationships.

Illustrative DutiesRequired Knowledge Skills and AbilitiesEmployment StandardsAny combination of education, experience and training equivalent to possession of a bachelor's degree in business, computer science or a field related to the department where the IT services are being used: plus four years of experience analyzing business processes and/or developing/maintaining the main business system, technical platform or a related system.Valid driver's license.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, a Child Protective Services Registry, a driving record check, and a check with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the satisfaction of the employer.Three years of experience with Credible or another electronic health record, preferably related to billing. Three years of project management experience. Ability to manage multiple projects and meet tight deadlines. Considerable knowledge of medical billing and billing configuration. Knowledge of Virginia Medicaid regulations and managed care organizations. Supervisory experience.Ability to use keyboard driven equipment, develop and provide presentations at various sites throughout the county, carry equipment. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview and may include written exercise.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.