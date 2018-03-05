Behavioral Health Supervisor - Prevention Supervisor
- Employer
- Fairfax County Government
- Location
- FAIRFAX (FJ65), VA
- Salary
- $62,734.67 - $104,557.86 yr
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Coordinates and provides specific, proactive, multicultural, community-based wellness, mental health promotion and substance abuse prevention services to residents of Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church. Supervision of prevention specialists to include regular communication and clinical meetings with individual staff, regular site visits, and regular program monitoring to assure activities are science-based, consultation related to program evaluation, and assistance with developing and obtaining the tools needed for staff to successfully perform the functions of their positions. Facilitates and supervises tasks required for completion of annual community based needs assessment, prioritizes risk and protective factors, as well as community and coalition capacity building. Assists manager in the development of tools to identify community needs and demonstrating outcomes. Assists manager to maintains data collection efforts through current agency mechanisms. Maintains knowledge of current evidence based prevention strategies and promotes a move from theoretical methodologies to practice.
Note: To learn more about careers that make a difference, watch our video "We Are CSB". Employment Standards MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
Graduation from an accredited college with at least a master's degree in social work, psychology, counseling, or nursing plus three years of clinical experience or a doctoral degree in psychology, social, counseling or nursing plus one year of clinical experience. Must be eligible to be licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia in one of the following: Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Professional Counselor, Clinical Psychologist, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, or Clinical Nurse Specialist.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) check, a check of the Child Protective Services Registry, a driving record check, and a TB test to the satisfaction of the employer.
Emergency personnel employee.
CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES REQUIRED: Requires a valid motor vehicle driver's license with fewer than six demerit points (or equivalent in another state) at time of appointment and maintained throughout employment with CSB.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Job is generally sedentary in nature, however, visual acuity is required to read data on computer monitor, incumbent must be able to operate keyboard driven equipment. Must communicate with others. Employee may be required to lift up to 15 lbs. (all duties).
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Experience in the field of wellness, prevention and promotion working with community organizations, supervising staff, grant reporting and data collection.
SELECTION PROCEDURE:
Panel interview.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
