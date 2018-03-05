Provides support and counseling to individuals receiving Medication Assistant Treatment (MAT) in outpatient detox clinic and contracted programs. Provides outreach services for individuals in residential detox, leaving residential programs, jail, shelters, and clients being discharged from the hospital or living in the community. Provides risk assessment and referrals. Provides basic care coordination and a full range of care and support that individuals with SA disorders and co-occurring disorders require in order to live successfully in the community. Provides care coordination for individuals receiving Medication Assistant Treatment (MAT). Provides new clients with education about naloxone and other MAT resources. Provides support and engagement by assessing the needs, wants, strengths and preferences of individuals seeking services and supports. Creates a viable plan to assist in referring to, accessing, and utilizing needed services and supports; actively monitors the delivery of services and their outcomes; supports and assisting to address unmet needs. Collaborates and coordinates with others to ensure effectiveness and avoid duplicative services. Provides aggressive outreach to include personal phone calls, visits etc., to those in homeless shelters or attending homeless drop ins, those leaving detox without other services, or community hospitals, those on the waiting list for detox who never get into further treatment due to lack of follow through, substance users attending labor resource centers and those leaving treatment services against advice. Also provides outreach to include families. Offers substance abuse education to help families engage (with staff assistance) an individual in seeking and obtaining service with the CSB. Facilitate and co-facilitate REVIVE, opiate overdose reversal trainings to Fairfax County target population in the Fairfax County community. Facilitates and co-facilitates psychoeducational groups to the community and psychoeducational and therapy groups to clients attending the addiction medication clinic.



Note: To learn more about the Community Services Board, please click on the following link to watch the video "We are CSB".

Illustrative Duties

Makes behavioral health diagnoses using Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, International Classification of Diseases or other diagnostic tools as required;

Maintains a diverse caseload of clients with a variety of substance use, developmental disabilities and/or mental illnesses;

Develops client and/or family centered therapeutic treatment plans, with consideration given to the nature and severity of the behavioral health problem, family, cultural and employment related circumstances, legal involvement, individual and family histories, physical condition, and other pertinent factors;

Implements therapeutic treatment plan under clinical supervision;

Conducts independent behavioral health intakes and assessments;

Provides individual, group, and/or family treatment under supervision;

Collaborates with service professionals inside and outside of the Community Services Board;

Adapts and modifies treatment interventions as indicated;

Provides case management, outreach and engagement services as needed;

Conducts wellness and health promotion services;

Maintains all electronic health records according to federal, state and department regulations, ensuring that records of clients on their caseload are complete, accurate and comprehensive;

Advocates on behalf of clients regarding rights and needed services;

Develops and maintains cooperative relationships with representatives of community groups and public and private agencies;

Assesses and monitors the impact of medication on client's functioning and consults with medical professionals as needed;

Administers medication as ordered by a physician in accordance with department regulations;

Provides crisis stabilization and crisis management with support and supervision as needed;

Provides ongoing risk assessments for dangerousness to self and others with support and supervision as needed;

Provides entry, navigation and/or referral services for individuals, families and other concerned persons;

Prepares and administers behavioral health educational curricula;

Testifies in court to regarding client's services, progress and recommendations as required.

Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of the principles, theories, and methods of behavioral health services and social development of the individual;

Knowledge of evidence based behavioral health treatment methods;

Knowledge of psychological, physiological and psychiatric terminology, theories and practices;

Knowledge of assessment processes, methods of gathering social history and interviewing techniques;

Knowledge of existing public and private agencies and community resources;

Ability to formulate diagnoses and appropriate treatment plan;

Ability to perform behavioral health and risk assessments and apply evidence based/informed treatment approaches/modalities;

Ability to manage a caseload;

Ability to establish rapport and maintain effective relationships with clients;

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, public and private

organizations, community groups, and the general public;

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing;

Ability to maintain records and prepare reports.

Employment StandardsGraduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor's degree in psychology, social work, nursing, counseling or a related field, plus one year of clinical experience.Certain positions in this class may require: master's degree in psychology, social work, nursing, counseling or a related field; valid motor vehicle driver's license with fewer than six demerit points (or the equivalent in another state) at time of appointment and maintained throughout employment with CSB.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, a Child Protective Services Registry, a driving record check and a check with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the satisfaction of the employer.Ability to independently transport self and fulfill duties at other sites as needed; observe process and document clinical information in electronic health record; make appropriate clinical interventions.MA degree in social work or related field. Outreach, case management and engagement experience. Two years experience providing services to substance use dependent clients.Panel interview.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.