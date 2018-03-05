Exciting opportunity to join a multi-disciplinary team at the state of the art Woodburn Place Crisis Care Program, a 16-bed, short-term residential crisis stabilization unit that serves individuals with mental illness and co-occurring disorders who are in psychiatric crisis. Services include: crisis intervention, individual, group and family counseling, case management, medication management, social detoxification and linking individuals to ongoing mental health, substance use or co-occurring services. Provides direct nursing services including but not limited to, medical/nursing assessments, medication administration, addressing acute medical issues and referring individuals to area hospitals and clinics. Monitors the detoxification process and intervenes as necessary per medical protocols. Trains and educates multidisciplinary staff and individuals being served about medical issues. Also will be responsible for program intakes, assessments, treatment planning, individual, group and family treatment and providing crisis intervention/crisis stabilization services under clinical supervision. This position involves shift work, including awake overnights and weekends, and is designated as Emergency Services Personnel.



NOTE: This position includes a signing bonus of $2,000 for new hires.

Illustrative Duties

Provides nursing services to clients, including administering injections, collecting vital signs, administering tests and interfacing with other nursing staff;

Provides nursing support to psychopharmacological services, crisis intervention, and case consultation for clients with substance use disorders or serious mental illness;

Administers, schedules and coordinates medication clinics/medical services, including delivery of medication, monitoring medication room, and inventorying medications;

Complies with state pharmacy guidelines in ordering, storage, and disposal of medications;

Monitors client responses to psychobiological and nursing interventions, medications and other treatments;

Performs quality assurance review;

Performs physical/mental health assessments, including laboratory testing of new clients at intake and to clients on an ongoing basis as case manager;

Monitors and assesses clients to identify contributing or co-occurring mental health issues;

Monitors and assesses clients for risk of harm to self and/or others;

Manages medical needs and urgent care needs of clients;

Monitors and assesses medical status of clients in the process of detoxification;

Develops a therapeutic relationship with clients, provides supportive counseling, psycho-education, and health teaching for both individuals and groups;

Serves as case manager for clients for whom medication compliance is essential for remaining out of the hospital;

Participates on inter-/intra-agency case management teams, providing nursing consultation and effective integration between clinical and psychopharmacology services;

Documents assessments, treatment plans and quarterly reports on clinical status of clients;

Plans, develops and leads group and individual psycho-education, health education and wellness programs;

Researches available community, private and government resources and support.

Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of nursing standards, theories, principles, practices, methods, processes, and procedures;

Knowledge of federal and state pharmacy and medication clinic regulations and guidelines;

Knowledge of documentation, nursing diagnosis, and quality assurance;

Knowledge of human growth and development, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology (e.g., side effects, contraindications), preventive medicine, epidemiology, and nutrition;

Knowledge of psychiatric, psychological, and/or sociological terminology and concepts;

Knowledge of substance use disorders and addiction signs and symptoms, assessment techniques, treatment interventions and approaches;

Knowledge of available community resources for referral or the ability to rapidly acquire such knowledge;

Ability to perform technical and complex nursing procedures (e.g., injections, venipuncture, blood pressure screening, STD check, tube feeding, nebulizations), administer treatments and medications, and use medical equipment in delivering services to clients;

Ability to perform emergency treatment(s), with limited supervision, for life threatening conditions;

Ability to manage a caseload;

Ability to perform mental and physical health assessments and apply treatment approaches/modalities;

Ability to assess and monitor the effects of medications;

Ability to assess level of risk for harm to self or others;

Ability to develop and implement treatment plans/programs for individuals and groups;

Ability to work as case manager in a multi-disciplinary team;

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, public and private organizations, community groups, and the general public;

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing;

Ability to maintain records and prepare reports.

Employment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor's degree in nursing; plus two years of post-licensure experience as a nurse, in the specialty area of psychiatric mental health nursing, substance use disorders, intellectual disability, or relevant clinical specialty; or graduation from an accredited college with an associate degree in nursing; plus four years of post-licensure experience as a nurse in the specialty area of psychiatric mental health nursing, substance use disorders, intellectual disability, or relevant clinical specialty.Possession of a current license to practice as a Registered Nurse in the Commonwealth of Virginia or a multistate licensure privilege to practice as a Registered Nurse in Virginia. Valid driver's license.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, driving record check, a Child Protective Services Registry, and a check with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to the satisfaction of the employer. Annual TB test.Two years post-degree experience working with adults who suffer from serious mental illness and co-occurring disorders in an intensive treatment group home, hospital emergency department or psychiatric unit, community-based behavioral emergency services, and/or crisis stabilization setting.Ability to: provide care/assistance, including physically assisting large adults in activities of daily living; sit; walk; stand; bend; climb stairs; read/write notes in electronic health record & chart; communicate in person/on phone; observe client behavior & appearance; transport clients & supplies in agency vehicles. must be able to provide medical supervision and services to sick residents. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.