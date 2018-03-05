Knowledge of the sources of legal reference;

Knowledge of the principles and practices of law;

Knowledge of local, state and federal laws and court decisions affecting the practice of the law

at the county level;

Ability to learn Fairfax County ordinances and resolutions;

Ability to analyze facts and reach logical conclusions;

Ability to express ideas effectively, both orally and in writing;

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with associates, County officials and the public.

Must be an active member in good standing of the Virginia State Bar.

Any combination of education and experience equivalent to four years of experience in the practice of civil law in the employ of a municipal or county government, or acceptable equivalent experience. Litigation experience.

Any combination of education and experience equivalent to one year of experience in the practice of civil law in the employ of a municipal or county government, or acceptable equivalent experience. Salary range, $72,926.26 to $97,235.22

License to practice law in the state of Virginia.

Provides legal support regarding the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) to the County's VFOIA officer, the Department of Information Technology, and the Office of Public Affairs, as well as county agencies, boards, authorities, commissions, and elected and appointed officials. Collects and reviews records requested under VFOIA to determine if they are subject to VFOIA, whether any VFOIA exemptions apply, and whether any information in such records is exempt from mandatory disclosure. Reviews redaction of information in records to ensure that any redactions are in compliance with VFOIA. Responsible for ensuring that the county complies with VFOIA's mandatory response times. Advises county agencies, boards, authorities, commissions, and elected and appointed officials about legal requirements for records retention and destruction. Provides annual VFOIA training to the county VFOIA officer, and assists with VFOIA training provided to county agencies, boards, authorities, commissions, and elected and appointed officials. Conducts legal and legislative research; prepares memoranda, correspondence, and reports on legal matters. As may be necessary, defends the county's interests in any litigation filed under VFOIA.

Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Employment Standards

Assistant County Attorney III:

The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check to the satisfaction of the employer. Selected applicant will be required to complete a Statement of Economic Interest form prior to starting work.

All positions allocated to the County Attorney series are under the Fairfax County Merit System of personnel administration and are limited to full-time employment and preclude the private practice of law. However, the phrase "private practice of law" does not include the provision of pro bono public legal services in a pro bono legal services program approved by the County Attorney and in accordance with the policy of the County Attorney governing participation in an approved program.

Prior experience with the release of information under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Litigation experience.