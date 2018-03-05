Assistant County Attorney V
- Fairfax County Government
- FAIRFAX (EJ32), VA
- $89,146.93 - $148,577.73 yr
- Mar 05, 2018
- Mar 23, 2018
- Lawyer and Attorney
- Government and Public Services, State & Local, Law
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00.
Position is located in the Personnel and Administrative Law Section of the Office of the County Attorney. Represents Fairfax County, the Board of Supervisors, the County Executive, county agencies (including department heads, division directors, and other employees), and does related work as required. Under general direction, personally handles litigation in state and federal court and before state administrative agencies. Required Knowledge Skills and Abilities
Must be an active member in good standing of the Virginia State Bar. Any combination of education and experience equivalent to four years of experience in the practice of civil law in the employ of a municipal or county government, or acceptable equivalent experience. Litigation experience.
CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES REQUIRED:
License to practice law in the state of Virginia.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check to the satisfaction of the employer. Selected applicant will be required to complete a Statement of Economic Interest form prior to starting work. All positions allocated to the County Attorney series are under the Fairfax County Merit System of personnel administration and are limited to full-time employment and preclude the private practice of law. However, the phrase "private practice of law" does not include the provision of pro bono public legal services in a pro bono legal services program approved by the County Attorney and in accordance with the policy of the County Attorney governing participation in an approved program.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Litigation experience in employment law, personal injury, workers' compensation, and civil rights violations. Experience in federal court, preferably the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Job is generally sedentary in nature, however, visual acuity is required to read data on computer monitor. Must be able to operate keyboard driven equipment. Physical requirements can be performed with or without reasonable accommodations.
SELECTION PROCEDURE:
Panel interview.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 711. EEO/AA/TTY.
