The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) is responsible for the finances of the National Academies, with approximately $300 million in annual revenues. OCFO includes Accounting, Budget, Contracts and Grants Accounting, Contracts and Grants Management, Procurement, and Financial Analysis and Reporting. OCFO strives to provide timely and accurate financial information to internal and external customers, with the highest possible levels of customer service.

JOB SUMMARY:

This position is located within the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, Office of Contracts and Grants. Working closely with the Director of the Office of Contracts and Grants (OCG), the Deputy Director position encompasses both functional program support as well as supervisory and administrative oversight of the OCG Contracts and Grants group. This position is instrumental in the pre-award negotiation and post-award administration of contracts, grants and cooperative agreements for a non-profit organization with revenues of approximately $300M/annum.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

Leadership and Supervision

As a senior member of the OCG, the candidate will supervise a team of Contract Managers and their direct reports.

Provide leadership and oversight for a team of contract professionals providing both pre-award and non-financial post-award administrative services.

Assess and delegate workload to achieve OCG goals and serve objectives.

Evaluate performance and provide accurate and timely feedback.

Develop a strong, productive, service-oriented team.

Model and promote culture of excellent customer service and partnership with the National Academies’ program offices, external sponsors and executive management.

Oversee and Participate in the following Contract and Grant Administrative Duties

The candidate will perform cradle to grave contract & grant administration for federal, private, and state and local sponsors.

Negotiate and execute all forms of contractual documents including nondisclosure agreements, prime contracts, grants, cooperative agreements, task orders, etc., in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Analyze solicitation documents and assist program staff with the preparation of proposal submissions, including the generation of cost/price proposals.

Coordinate the fulfillment of contract obligations to include negotiation, interpretation, administration, subcontracting, correspondence and compliance with all contractual requirements.

Collaborate with Subcontract/Procurement/Accounting and Financial personnel, as required.

Serve as final point of quality control for all award documents.

Operations and Management

Collaborates with the Director in the establishment of direction and priorities for assigned Contracts and Grants group.

Assist the Director with deployment of OCG's strategic plan including but not limited to the key areas of infrastructure enhancement, process excellence, employee development and client satisfaction.

Provide support and planning such that OCG achieves the organization's mission and can successfully manage a dynamic workload, meet changing stakeholder and customer demands and expectations, make the maximum use of resources, and conduct business in an open and transparent manner in alignment with the operational values of the institution.

Develop and integrate contract management tools, templates, methods and processes to support the organizational contract and grant operations.

Ensure proper balance of stewardship with customer service.

Set goals and monitor team metrics to ensure operational efficiencies, maximum productivity, customer satisfaction, and employee proficiency.

Foster on-going positive relationships with staff, managers, principal investigators and financial officers, and other departmental administrators that encourage regular and open dialogue.

Exercise delegated signature authority and supervise staff holding delegated authority.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Seasoned supervisor with excellent knowledge of personnel policies and procedures; staffing; employee training and development; employee performance management.

Strong knowledge of contract & grant regulations, including Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Uniform Guidance (formerly referred to as OMB Circulars) is required. Familiarity with the Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) and the Uniform Commercial Code is helpful.

Seasoned negotiation skills with extensive experience in negotiating with the federal government with an excellent knowledge of general corporate business practices and principals.

Understanding of contractual issues and processes including arbitration, termination for default, and order of precedence. Knowledge of accounting standards, processes and procedures.

Must have proven track record to ensure compliance with both internal and external requirements within an atmosphere of professionalism and collaboration.

Experience with providing contract administrative and project control support for classified programs.

Experience working in an integrated ERP software environment such as PeopleSoft, Deltek, SAP or similar applications, along with advanced PC skills, including proficiency in MS Excel.

Expertise in dealing with non-routine, and/or highly complex projects. Ability to solve intellectual problems of substantial variety and complexity using originality and ingenuity.

Experience working in complex environments with a high degree of organizational effectiveness.

Qualified candidates must be resourceful and communicate with a high level of professionalism to provide exceptional customer service to internal divisions and external stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to work independently, assess priorities, and manage a variety of activities across a broad spectrum with attention to detail.

Must have excellent communication and presentation skills.



If you already have an account created with the Academies, to apply to this position, click “Add to my Jobs” with your login information. If this is your first time applying with the Academies, please click “Apply for this position” below.