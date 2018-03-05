The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The mission of the Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences (DEPS) is to provide independent and authoritative science, technology, engineering and related policy advice to the federal government and to the nation and to promote communications between the science and technology community, the federal government, and the interested public.

DEPS seeks to assess the role of science and technology in important public policy issues and to advance science and engineering, identifying needed research as well as improvements in data and research methods. In these ways, it fosters better science and technology and their use to support decisions on public policies and programs.

The Board on Army Research and Development (BOARD) serves as a convening authority for the discussion of emerging science and technology topics of interest to the US Army. The board provides a forum for identifying emerging science to foster invention, innovation and demonstration of technologies that will enable future force capabilities for the US Army. The board develops and executes various National Academies activities including bringing together leading scientific experts to participate in consensus studies, workshops, roundtables and forums.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Board on Army Research and Development (BOARD) is seeking a financial associate to prepare budget estimates and projections based on actual performance, previous budget figures, estimated revenue, expense reports, and other factors. Reviews expenditures to ensure conformance to budget and other compliance requirements. Liaison to Board Director on all program financial matters. Maintains records of expenses and budget balances and reconciles monthly financial reports. Prepares and audits vouchers and expenses. Analyzes expenditures and revenues, overruns or underruns, and compiles regular and special statistical reports for internal and external customers. Interfaces with Contract Department on contractual matters for the Board to include review of proposed sponsor agreements and contracts. Serves as administrative liaison with others within and outside the organization. Advises staff on financial policies and procedures.

Under general direction, incumbent applies specific professional-level functional knowledge to solve problems requiring the identification and analysis of moderately complex variables. Takes action to solve problems/issues that routinely arise in areas of assigned responsibility, but may receive guidance or expertise from higher-level staff on more complex problems. Has authority to deviate from standard practices, but is required to advise superiors of action and must inform superiors or non-routine situations. May either have full supervisory responsibilities for assigned staff or assist with supervision of staff.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Adept in Microsoft Excel and financial forecasting. Knowledge of accounting and financial principles, OMB Circulars and federal contracting basics. Ability to forecast, monitor and analyze program expenses. Ability to solve both routine and complex problems through selection and application of commonly used rules, procedures, and precedents. Ability to operate with appreciable latitude for independent judgment and action. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Excellent communication skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



