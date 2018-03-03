Senior Government Relations Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Public Policy / Public Affairs
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Do you have experience scheduling appointments on Capitol Hill?  Have you conducted legislative research? Have you been responsible for handling logistics for large meetings and events?  Do you have a passion for supporting higher level executives?  If so, our client is seeking a Senior Government Relations Assistant.

Ideal candidate must:

  • Have 3-5 years administrative support experience on Capitol Hill
  • Have 3-5 years experience supporting C-level executives
  • Have experience reviewing, editing and formatting legal documents
  • Have advanced MS Office Suite skills
  • Have a college degree

