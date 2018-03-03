Legal Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Are you looking for an opportunity where you can play an integral role in a law firm? If so, our client is seeking a Legal Assistant to provide attorneys, members of the department and other professional staff with clerical, administrative and case support to their general litigation and consumer finance group. A two year commitment in this role is desired.
Ideal candidate will:
- Be able to handle complex projects
- Have experience assisting with the preparation and/or filing of pleadings, court papers, registration documents and forms
- Have experience with document productions, transactions and/or closings
- Have experience shepardizing briefs and handling/coordinating cite-checking
- Have experience with various research tools like the Internet, Westlaw, LexisNexis, PACER, SEC/EDGAR
- Have strong computer software skills
- Have Bachelor's Degree
- Have minimum of 1 year experience in a legal assistant position