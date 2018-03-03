Legal Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Are you looking for an opportunity where you can play an integral role in a law firm? If so, our client is seeking a Legal Assistant to provide attorneys, members of the department and other professional staff with clerical, administrative and case support to their general litigation and consumer finance group.  A two year commitment in this role is desired.

Ideal candidate will:

  • Be able to handle complex projects
  • Have experience assisting with the preparation and/or filing of pleadings, court papers, registration documents and forms
  • Have experience with document productions, transactions and/or closings
  • Have experience shepardizing briefs and handling/coordinating cite-checking
  • Have experience with various research tools like the Internet, Westlaw, LexisNexis, PACER, SEC/EDGAR
  • Have strong computer software skills
  • Have Bachelor's Degree
  • Have minimum of 1 year experience in a legal assistant position

