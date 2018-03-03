Litigation Legal Secretary

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Are you looking to become an integral part of a litigation practice?  If so, our client, an international litigation law firm, is seeking an entry level Litigation Legal Secretary with at least one year experience.  Responsibilities include managing and maintaining attorney's calendar, making domestic and international travel arrangements, submitting expenses and assisting the attorneys with marketing initiatives.

Ideal candidate will:

  • Have a four year under graduate degree
  • Be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Have an interest in the legal field as demonstrated in undergraduate coursework, extracurricular activities or prior jobs or internships

