Marketing Coordinator

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Would you like to take your legal marketing career to the next level?  If so, consider joining this law firm and become an integral part of a collegial work atmosphere.   Our client is seeking a Legal Marketing Coordinator  to contribute to the firm's marketing communications and business development program.  Responsibilities will include coordinating and staffing special events and trade shows, researching and executing firm sponsorships, researching the firm's potential clients, maintaining up-to-date content on the firm's website, contributing content to proposals and drafting marketing collateral.

Ideal candidate will:

  • Have legal marketing experience, preferably in a law firm
  • Have a college degree
  • Be proficient regarding MS Office Suite
  • Will have experience with updating website content

If you have the experience and meet the specified criteria, please apply.

