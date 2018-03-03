Are you a high-performing and detail oriented Paralegal with commercial real estate experience? If so, our client, a prestigious law firm, is seeking a Real Estate Paralegal with significant title and survey, due diligence review, negotiation of loan documents, UCC searches/filings and organizing closing documents experience.

Ideal candidate will:

Have a college degree

Have 2+ years commercial real estate experience with a law firm, title company, commercial lender or other related entity

Have title, plat and survey review experience with Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac DUS and FHA-insured commercial mortgage loans

Be flexible for overtime

If you meet the criteria and ready to join and excellent team, please apply.