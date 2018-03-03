Real Estate Paralegal
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law, Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Are you a high-performing and detail oriented Paralegal with commercial real estate experience? If so, our client, a prestigious law firm, is seeking a Real Estate Paralegal with significant title and survey, due diligence review, negotiation of loan documents, UCC searches/filings and organizing closing documents experience.
Ideal candidate will:
- Have a college degree
- Have 2+ years commercial real estate experience with a law firm, title company, commercial lender or other related entity
- Have title, plat and survey review experience with Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac DUS and FHA-insured commercial mortgage loans
- Be flexible for overtime
If you meet the criteria and ready to join and excellent team, please apply.