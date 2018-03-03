Real Estate Paralegal

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Mar 03, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Are you a high-performing and detail oriented Paralegal with commercial real estate experience?  If so, our client, a prestigious law firm, is seeking a Real Estate Paralegal with significant title and survey, due diligence review, negotiation of loan documents, UCC searches/filings and organizing closing documents experience.

Ideal candidate will:

  • Have a college degree
  • Have 2+ years commercial real estate experience with a law firm, title company, commercial lender or other related entity
  • Have title, plat and survey review experience with Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac DUS and FHA-insured commercial mortgage loans
  • Be flexible for overtime

If you meet the criteria and ready to join and excellent team, please apply.

