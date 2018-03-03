Legal Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Baltimore, MD
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Are you looking for a new opportunity in a fast paced, growing environment? Our client, a prestigious law firm in Baltimore, MD, is seeking an experienced professional to support their Bankruptcy & Creditor's Rights Practice Group. Responsibilities of the Legal Administrative Assistant would include client billing, document creation and management, court and administrative filings, calendar management, new matter file opening and processing expenses.
Ideal candidate will:
- Have a minimum of 5 years prior relevant work experience, including experience working within a busy litigation practice group
- Have advance level MS Office Suite skills
- Be able to type 55 wpm
- Be able to manipulate pdf documents and use software tools such as pdf Converter, Nuance pdf Converter and Adobe Reader
- Be proficient in the use of document management systems
- Have college degree
If you meet the above-referenced criteria, have a can-do attitude and and looking to be part of a highly motivated, ambitious team, please apply.