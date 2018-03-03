Are you looking for a new opportunity in a fast paced, growing environment? Our client, a prestigious law firm in Baltimore, MD, is seeking an experienced professional to support their Bankruptcy & Creditor's Rights Practice Group. Responsibilities of the Legal Administrative Assistant would include client billing, document creation and management, court and administrative filings, calendar management, new matter file opening and processing expenses.

Ideal candidate will:

Have a minimum of 5 years prior relevant work experience, including experience working within a busy litigation practice group

Have advance level MS Office Suite skills

Be able to type 55 wpm

Be able to manipulate pdf documents and use software tools such as pdf Converter, Nuance pdf Converter and Adobe Reader

Be proficient in the use of document management systems

Have college degree

If you meet the above-referenced criteria, have a can-do attitude and and looking to be part of a highly motivated, ambitious team, please apply.