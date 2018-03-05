The Washington Post was named the #1 Most Innovative Media Company of 2018 by Fast Company - an award reflective of our dedication to transformation, integrity and quality. We are combining our agile, high-performance engineering team with 138 years of world-class journalism to deliver quality content and innovative experiences. Under the leadership of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, The Washington Post has expanded its global reach and is one of the top publications of record.

Client Services Manager is a key role on the Washington Post Digital Operations team, with a strong focus on execution as well as innovation. This position is responsible for building deep relationships with clients and agencies to ensure strong sales proposals and flawless campaign execution. The Client Services Manager is will manage pre and post-sale for campaigns across all digital platforms - desktop, mobile web, in app, video and tablet app.

Responsibilities include:

Maintain client relationship, partnering closely with Sales and other internal teams to understand what needs to be communicated with the client.

Develop a strong understanding of The Washington Post's value proposition and become a subjective matter expert in the digital products offered

Have a client first approach to business

Work closely with sales to create proposals and inventory solutions that best meet a client's expectations.

Fill out appropriate proposal spreadsheets, communicate online ad specifications, and enter proposal data in relevant systems as required.

Build and develop pricing and packaging for new advertising opportunities.

Continuously monitor campaign delivery and performance, and communicate recommendations for optimizations and up-sell opportunities. Will lead weekly pacing calls with assigned Sales teams.

Assist in analyzing and reconciling third party delivery for proper billing every month.

Utilize various analytic and ad server systems (DFP, Ad-juster, MOAT, Mediamath) to analyze and troubleshoot campaign delivery and performance.

Build wrap-up analysis reporting, pulling in various sets of performance data and metrics, to help tell a story to the client about how the campaign performed and help recommend best practices for future campaigns.

Requirements include: