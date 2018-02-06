Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers to fill this role and continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

The Senior Program Manager will plan and direct all activities related to the successful completion of major satellite and terrestrial communication network programs and projects during major proposal development and after contracts are executed. Support proposal generation for complex networks during pre-sales phase. During the post-sale phase, the program manager is responsible for the successful achievement of all program requirements within cost, schedule and technical constraints as well as customer communications and customer satisfaction.

Critical Responsibilities:

Successfully deliver all program requirements within cost, schedule and technical constraints. Provide guidance and mentoring to project managers. Provide excellent customer service through transparent and frequent communication, on-time delivery of service, and timely, proactive resolution of issues. Resolve customer outages or technical issues as primary escalation interface for Intelsat Secure Operations Center (ISOC) and customer until the problem is resolved. Serve as the lead point of contact for customer communications. Provide coordination of technical resources with IGC and within other Intelsat groups to deliver service. Interface directly with customers and vendors as the company's lead point-of-contact for all program activities

Important Responsibilities:

Produce accurate and timely program status reports and presentations that include financial and programmatic performance to senior management. Support sales and business development teams during large or complex proposal efforts with development of project plan, risk identification and mitigation plans, vendor cost quotes, and selected proposal text. Coordinate systemic issues with customer networks and provide recommendations for solutions based on customer interaction. Oversee and participate in quality control evaluations for equipment and service performance improvements. Participate in negotiations with customers, contractors, and vendors to ensure program oversight and continuity of contractual obligation

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Must have a Bachelor's degree and 10 years of relevant experience. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered in lieu of stated minimum education and experience requirements.

Must have satellite and terrestrial communications background with program or project management responsibilities.

Must be able to direct work of engineering and operations staff to implement new services and during trouble resolution.

Must be a United States Citizen.

Must have a current TS/SCI clearance.

Background in spacecraft and ground systems is preferred.

Must have knowledge and skills to work with matrix project team members across multiple departments and achieve successful project outcomes.

PMI Certification highly desired

Proficiency with MS Office products including PowerPoint and MS Project.

Core Competencies:

Customer Focus

Teamwork and Collaboration

Program Leadership

Risk Management and Resolution

Program Management Best Practice & Processes