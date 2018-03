Scientist (Econometrician): Vienna, VA: Conduct quantitative analysis data-driven studies & for evaluation of health care policies & nd programs.: Master’s degree or equiv in Economics, Statistics, Econometrics or related field + 1 yr exp in Economics, Statistics, or Econometrics, utilizing complex database construction & analysis using statistical techniques & software incl STATA, SPSS, SAS, or similar statistical software. Please mail your resume & cover letter to: Dobson DaVanzo & Associates, LLC, 450 Maple Avenue East, Suite 303, Vienna, VA 22180 EOE.