JAVA Developer

Employer
Promontory Interfinancial Network, LLC
Location
22209
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Design, dvlp, test, & document automated bus processes & solutions using accepted Agile SDLC conventions & methods. Deliver high qual results following proven sys dvpt methodologies, using effective dsgn & prgmg stds & establishing qual review & doc practices. Provide prod support to applns incl the PINApps appln. Req B.S. in Comp Sci or closely rel field & 5 yrs exp as Software Engr, Progmr Anlst or related. Also accept MS & 3 yrs exp. Exp must incl dvlpng Java based applns, & the use of tools & technologies, such as JDK, JSF, Siteminder, JavaScript, XML, Log4J, GIT, and JBoss. Job in Arlington, VA. Background & reference checks reqd. Job details

http://careers.

promnetwork.com

Apply: HR Dept, Promontory Interfinancial Network, LLC, 1300 N. 17th St., Ste 1800, Arlington, VA 22209. Fax: 703 528 5700

