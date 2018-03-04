Computer/IT

Wal-Mart is seeking a Systems Engineer III in Reston, VA. Job duties incl but not limited to coordinating syst. changes by ensuring testing & validation; overseeing upgrades & release schedules for products; evaluating the environment; & reviewing changes before & after production installations. Bachelor's in CS, IT, Eng’g, Comp. Info. Syst’s, or rel. field & 3 yrs of exp in IT or rel. field; OR 5 yrs of exp in IT or rel. field. Skills req’d incl but not limited to exp w/: VMWare technologies such as VMWare ESXi, VMWare vSphere, vCenter Management, VMware Horizon View, vROps; Windows Servers Administration & Active Directory mgmt. Employer will accept any amount of exp w/the req’d skills. For detailed job req’mnts & to apply, visit http://careers.walmart.com, & apply to the following Job ID # 1005617BR. Wal-Mart EOE, AAE.