Gold Coast IT Solutions LLC
Fairfax
Mar 04, 2018
Mar 17, 2018
IT
Technology and Software
Full Time

SW Dvlpmt & IT consulting co. has multiple F/T openings for Lead Analysts. Min. Bachelor’s or equiv in CS/CIS/BA/ Animation & Game Dvlpmt or related + 1 yr exp OR 3 yrs academic crswrk + 3 yrs exp in job offered or in prfrm’g Funct./tech test exec. activities & dvlp’g PPLSoft HCM & AskHr CRM. Job Loc’n: Fairfax, VA & other unanticipated locn’s. May req. to relocate to unanticipated client locn’s in US. Mail resumes to: HR Gold Coast IT Solutions LLC 12730 Fair Lakes Cir #102 Fairfax VA 22033

