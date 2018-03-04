FOREMAN, SUPERINTENDENTS, PROJECT MANAGERS & PROJECT ENGINEERS

Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
20747
Mar 04, 2018
Apr 07, 2018
Construction and Skilled Trades
Specialty Trades
Full Time

CONSTRUCTION

FOREMAN,

SUPERINTENDENTS, PROJECT MANAGERS & PROJECT ENGINEERS

Flippo Construction Company, Inc. is looking for experienced applicants to join our fast-paced, hands-on, employee-owned construction company. Job requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, minimum of 18 years of age, ability to pass a post-hire drug/physical screening, and the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of personnel. Applicants must be self-motivated, dependable, and have reliable transportation as this positions service the Maryland, DC, and Virginia Metropolitan area.

Flippo offers competitive wages and benefits including health insurance, 401k, vacation, holiday, and company stock. Please visit our website www.flippo.com to complete an application or

call 301-967-6800.

