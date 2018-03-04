INVESTIGATIVE MEDICAL REPORTER

Employer
THE CANCER LETTER
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Communications, Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Hours
Full Time

Investigative Medical Reporter: Investigate, gather information, arrange interview, report and write stories about breaking news development in the field of cancer research, cancer-related government funding, policy issues, drug development, and politics of cancer. Bachelor in Journalism and 6-mos exp required. 40 hrs/wk. Work Location: The Cancer Letter, Inc. 3821 Woodley Road N.W., Washington, DC 20016. If interested, please send resumes to The Cancer Letter, Inc., P.O. Box 9905, Washington, DC 20016

