Team Lead Computer Systems Analyst, Multiple Openings. Herndon, VA and various unanticipated client sites throughout the U.S. Analyze user requirements, programs, procedures, and problems to automate and improve existing systems and review these system capabilities, workflows, and scheduling limitations. Lead analysis & general architectural design across platforms and divisions. Test, maintain, & monitor computer programs and systems, including coordinating the installation of computer programs and systems. Take leadership role in product and tool selection & the development of specifications for new and existing systems. Work independently, providing project status reports & formal presentations as required. Requires minimum of MS or equiv. in CS, CIS, Computer Applications, Engineering, Math, Electronics, Science, Technology, management, or a related field. Position also requires extended travel and/or relocation throughout U.S. Mail resumes to: Info Labs Inc., 1043 Sterling Rd, Unit #202, Herndon, VA 20170.