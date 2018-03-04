Human Resources

Flippo Construction Company, Inc. is looking for a HR Generalist to join our fast-paced, hands-on, employee-owned construction company. Applicants must be fully bilingual in English and Spanish with the ability to translate documents and interpret during conversation. Job requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, minimum of 18 years of age, ability to pass a post-hire drug/physical screening, and the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of personnel. Applicants must be self-motivated, dependable, organized and detail oriented.

Flippo offers competitive wages and benefits including health insurance, 401k, vacation, holiday, and company stock. Please visit www.flippo.com to complete an application.