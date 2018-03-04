IT Professionals:

Zolon Tech Solutions, Inc. (Herndon, VA) seeks IT Professionals for the following positions:

*UNIX Systems Administrator: II to install, upgrade and confgr RedHat Enterprise Linux using Kickstart Servers and Interactive installations. Create and mnge user accounts, security, rights, disk space and process monitoring in Solaris CentOS, and RedHat Linux. Configure DNS, NFS, FTP, remote access, and security mngmnt. Crt Linus Virtual Machines using VMware Virtual Center. Must have Master's deg in Cmptr Sci, Engg, Info Tech or rltd and 3 yrs of exp or Bachelor's deg in Cmptr Sci, Engg, Info Tech or rltd and 5 yrs of exp.

*Application Developer II: to idntfy data modeling patterns and oversee master data mngmnt, data cleansing, data quality and data. Build distributed data apps using Scala on Spark engine. Prep Low lvl Dsgns (LLD), UTR, Run Book, Crt analytical dashbrds on MicroStrategy and integration with Java portal web. Must have Master's deg in Cmptr Sci, Engg, Info Tech or rltd and 1 yr of exp.

*DevOps Engineer/Developer II: to develop DevOps frmwrk and implmnt stdrds, processes, and controls for release and dplymnt activities. Dvlp sound version control best practices based on COT CM systems (Clearcase, SVN, etc.). Assist in dvlpng best practices for s/ware build tools (Maven) and continuous integration tools (Jenkins). Must have Master's degree in Cmptr Sci, Engg, Info Tech or rltd and 3 yrs of exp or Bachelor's degree in Cmptr Sci, Engg, Info Tech or rltd and 5 yrs of exp.

*Senior Web Content Manager/Technical Writer II: to dvlp content for website pgs and/or mini sites. Dvlp graphical frmwrk for web projects. Ensure deplymnt of new content pgs w/in the Content Mngmnt Sys and/or within HTML file. Use core JavaScript, SQL and HTML skills and CSS knwldg to assist with pg and section creation. Must have Master's degree in Cmptr Sci, Info Sys or rltd.

*All positions may travel and relocate to various unanticipated sites throughout the U.S. Send resume to opportunities@zolon.com. Clearly reference position. EOE. No calls.