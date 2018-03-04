SOFTWARE QUALITY ASSURANCE ENGINEER

5 days left

Employer
VIGNET, INC
Location
Fairfax, Virginia
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
IT, QA Engineer
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Software Quality Assurance Engineer sought by Vignet, Inc for Fairfax, VA office to be responsible for ensuring high quality development work is delivered by the software development teams. Review product solution design documentation to ensure that requirements stated are correct, unambiguous, and verifiable. Consult with development teams to evaluate system interfaces, operational requirements, and performance requirements of overall system. Define Risk & Hazards, using scientific analysis by thorough review of the specifications. Must have Master's in Engg, Comp Sci, Tech, Info Sys or related & 3 yrs of exp or Bachelor's in above-mentioned & 5 yrs of exp. Send resume to uali@vibrenthealth.com. EOE.

