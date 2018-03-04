AUTOMATION TEST ENGINEER
5 days left
- Employer
- CAPITAL ONE SERVICES II LLC
- Location
- 22180
- Posted
- Mar 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
Automation Test Engineer Capital One Services II LLC in Vienna, VA; Mult pos avail: Engineer, dvlp, implement & maintain reusable automation scripts and frameworks for effective & efficient simulation & testing for various software app features. Requires Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv in CS/Engn/CIS/
rel tech field & 3 yrs exp in job offered or software design, dvlpmt, or testing. Must pass company’s assessment. To apply, visit
www.capitalone.com/
careers, then search keyword “Automation Test Engineer” or requisition ID R41070.
