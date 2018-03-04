AUTOMATION TEST ENGINEER

5 days left

Employer
CAPITAL ONE SERVICES II LLC
Location
22180
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Automation Test Engineer Capital One Services II LLC in Vienna, VA; Mult pos avail: Engineer, dvlp, implement & maintain reusable automation scripts and frameworks for effective & efficient simulation & testing for various software app features. Requires Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv in CS/Engn/CIS/

rel tech field & 3 yrs exp in job offered or software design, dvlpmt, or testing. Must pass company’s assessment. To apply, visit

www.capitalone.com/

careers, then search keyword “Automation Test Engineer” or requisition ID R41070.

