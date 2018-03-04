Senior QA Engineer: revw bus rqmts & prtcpt in dsgn rvws, sys anlys & test rvws; create RTM; prvd guidnc & lead tstg effrt; discvr & rprt defcts; coord & support UAT. Reqs exp w/ MS SQL/Office/

Visio, HP Quality Center/ALM & MS SharePoint. Reqs BS/AS in comp sci/apps, info sys or eng + 4 yrs exp (6yrs w/ AS). Job in Sterling, VA & various locations thru’ US. Relocatn benefits offrd. No telecommutng. Resumes to Dfuse

Technologies, Inc. sheila.

thompson@dfusetech.com