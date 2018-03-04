SENIOR QA ENGINEER

Expiring today

Employer
DFuse Technologies, Inc.
Location
20165
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Engineer, IT, QA Engineer
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Senior QA Engineer: revw bus rqmts & prtcpt in dsgn rvws, sys anlys & test rvws; create RTM; prvd guidnc & lead tstg effrt; discvr & rprt defcts; coord & support UAT. Reqs exp w/ MS SQL/Office/

Visio, HP Quality Center/ALM & MS SharePoint. Reqs BS/AS in comp sci/apps, info sys or eng + 4 yrs exp (6yrs w/ AS). Job in Sterling, VA & various locations thru’ US. Relocatn benefits offrd. No telecommutng. Resumes to Dfuse

Technologies, Inc. sheila.

thompson@dfusetech.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

More searches like this