ACCOUNTING CLERK
5 days left
- Employer
- CONTINENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC
- Location
- 22312
- Posted
- Mar 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Other
- Industry
- Other
- Hours
- Full Time
Accounting Clerk (Alexandria, VA). Compute, classify, & record daily fin'l transactions. Calculate & issue fin'l stmts & comply w/ local, state, & federal gov't reporting reqmts. Maintain the orderly acctg charts. Reqd associate deg in acctg or finance & QuickBooks proficiency. M-F. 40 hrs/wk. Fwrd resume, diploma, transcript & proof of QuickBooks proficiency to Continental Solutions, Inc., 5568 General Washington Dr, Ste A215, Alexandria, VA 22312
