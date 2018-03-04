ACCOUNTING CLERK

5 days left

Employer
CONTINENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC
Location
22312
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Accountant, Other
Industry
Other
Hours
Full Time

Accounting Clerk (Alexandria, VA). Compute, classify, & record daily fin'l transactions. Calculate & issue fin'l stmts & comply w/ local, state, & federal gov't reporting reqmts. Maintain the orderly acctg charts. Reqd associate deg in acctg or finance & QuickBooks proficiency. M-F. 40 hrs/wk. Fwrd resume, diploma, transcript & proof of QuickBooks proficiency to Continental Solutions, Inc., 5568 General Washington Dr, Ste A215, Alexandria, VA 22312

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

More searches like this