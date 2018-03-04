Accounting Clerk (Alexandria, VA). Compute, classify, & record daily fin'l transactions. Calculate & issue fin'l stmts & comply w/ local, state, & federal gov't reporting reqmts. Maintain the orderly acctg charts. Reqd associate deg in acctg or finance & QuickBooks proficiency. M-F. 40 hrs/wk. Fwrd resume, diploma, transcript & proof of QuickBooks proficiency to Continental Solutions, Inc., 5568 General Washington Dr, Ste A215, Alexandria, VA 22312