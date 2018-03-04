Web Developer III. Need Bach + 5 yrs exp or Masters + 2 yrs exp. Develop software using Java & Web related technologies; DB2 UDB or relational databases; Java 5/6 SE/EE, EJB, JDBC, JSP/Servlets, Web Services, WebSphere or any other Java EE server and SQ; and JQuery, Ajax, CSS, Struts or Spring Frameworks. Send resume and statement of qualifications to S. Wilkes, Beacon Health Options, 12369C Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, VA 20191. No calls please. We are an EEO Employer