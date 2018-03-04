WEB DEVELOPER III

5 days left

Employer
BEACON HEALTH OPTIONS
Location
20191
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Web Developer III. Need Bach + 5 yrs exp or Masters + 2 yrs exp. Develop software using Java & Web related technologies; DB2 UDB or relational databases; Java 5/6 SE/EE, EJB, JDBC, JSP/Servlets, Web Services, WebSphere or any other Java EE server and SQ; and JQuery, Ajax, CSS, Struts or Spring Frameworks. Send resume and statement of qualifications to S. Wilkes, Beacon Health Options, 12369C Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, VA 20191. No calls please. We are an EEO Employer

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

More searches like this