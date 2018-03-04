Network Administrator( Reston, VA): Responsible to Install, configure, support LAN, WAN and internet/network systems, monitor network availability to all users and perform maintenance of network, servers. Security measures to data, cloud network by defining policies, protocols.Requirement: Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Eng, Tech, Math or related field. 5 years of experience in job offered or in related occupations of SAP Basis Administrator, System Administrator, or related occ. Experience must include Network and Server administration,end-user access support, data backups, network security using routers, firewalls, backup tools, resolve servers and network performance issues, install and configure servers on-prem and in cloud networks, define network policies, protocols, and procedures to secure servers and network access. Duties entail work with Network tools, SAP, ALMPC, Load Runner, routers. Travel to client sites may be required. Contact: GEMS Inc, HR Admin, Jobs@gemscorp.com, 703-391-1010.