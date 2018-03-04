Network Administrator

Employer
GEMS Inc
Location
Reston
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Apr 21, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Network Administrator( Reston, VA): Responsible to Install, configure, support LAN, WAN and internet/network systems, monitor network availability to all users and perform maintenance of network, servers.  Security measures to data, cloud network by defining policies, protocols.Requirement: Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Eng, Tech, Math or related field. 5 years of experience in job offered or in related occupations of SAP Basis Administrator, System Administrator, or related occ. Experience must include Network and Server administration,end-user access support, data backups, network security using routers, firewalls, backup tools, resolve servers and network performance issues, install and configure servers on-prem and in cloud networks, define network policies, protocols, and procedures to secure servers and network access. Duties entail work with Network tools, SAP, ALMPC, Load Runner, routers. Travel to client sites may be required.  Contact: GEMS Inc, HR Admin, Jobs@gemscorp.com, 703-391-1010.

