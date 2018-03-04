IT PROFESSIONALS

5 days left

Employer
DISYS SOLUTIONS, INC
Location
Ashburn, Virginia
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

IT Professionals (Ashburn, VA)

*Sr. Network Engineers: Dsgn & implmt secure & manageable Cisco N/work infrastructures. Master's deg in Comp Sci, Engg, Info Systms or equiv & 2 yrs exp Or Bachelor's deg in Comp Sci, Engg, Info Systms or equiv & 5 yrs exp.

*Project Managers: Lead & direct all or part of a project or organization thru the deployment & manipulation of resources (human, fin'l, & material) for all & any on-going collaboration & data center product implmtns & solutions. Master's deg in Electronics, Engg, Comp Sci or Equiv & 2 yrs exp Or Bachelor's deg in Electronics, Engg, Comp Sci or Equiv & 5 yrs exp.

Send resume to: DISYS Solutions, Inc., 44670 Cape Ct, Ste 100, Ashburn, VA 20147

