DATA ARCHITECT
5 days left
- Employer
- SCIENTIAMOBILE, INC.
- Location
- Reston, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
DATA ARCHITECT (Reston, VA), wanted by comp that develops/licenses WURFL technology to participate in data analysis/quality assurance and coordinating changes to our database systems. Must have at least 2 yrs exp in data admin/analyst/architect related role and knowledge of R, Python, Tableau, machine learning algorithms, Hadoop, Spark, Splunk, and WURFL API. Please send resume/cover ltr to Karl Pena, ScientiaMobile, Inc., karl@scientiamobile.com. No calls please.
Similar jobs
Apply for DATA ARCHITECT
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly