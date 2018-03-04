DATA ARCHITECT

5 days left

Employer
SCIENTIAMOBILE, INC.
Location
Reston, Virginia
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

DATA ARCHITECT (Reston, VA), wanted by comp that develops/licenses WURFL technology to participate in data analysis/quality assurance and coordinating changes to our database systems. Must have at least 2 yrs exp in data admin/analyst/architect related role and knowledge of R, Python, Tableau, machine learning algorithms, Hadoop, Spark, Splunk, and WURFL API. Please send resume/cover ltr to Karl Pena, ScientiaMobile, Inc., karl@scientiamobile.com. No calls please.

