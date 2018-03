You need to sign in or create an account to save

Data Analysts (Dulles, VA). Dvlp data strategies/solutions, testing of new/innovative ideas, data exploitation, statistical analysis, big data tech. Write s/ware reqmts for Waterfall or Agile projects. Master's deg in Engg, Info Systms, Math, Statistics or equiv. May also req. travel to various unanticipated client sites nationally. Send resume to: Antra Inc, 21355 Ridgetop Circle, Ste 300, Dulles, VA 20166