SENIOR ASSOCIATE, QUANTITATIVE ANALYSIS

5 days left

Employer
CAPITAL ONE SERVICES LLC
Location
McLean, Virginia
Posted
Mar 04, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Operations / Logistics, Other
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Hours
Full Time

Senior Associate, Quantitative Analysis – Capital One Services, LLC in McLean, VA; Mult pos avail: Apply math & stat methods to collect, organize, interpret, & summarize econ data for quant modeling projects in spprt of valuation of risk, capital, & other stat factors affecting business performance. Requires Master’s degree or foreign equiv in Stat/Econ/OpsRsch/Math/Sci/Fin/rel quant field. Must pass company’s assessment. To apply, visit www.capitalone.com/careers, then search keyword “Senior Associate, Quantitative Analysis” or requisition ID R40786.

