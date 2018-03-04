Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) seeks the following positions for Chevy Chase, MD loc:

Sr. Programmer Analysts II (Guidewire): Working independently w/min direction, pos will rev + analyze prog requirements. Code/debug/ test progs. Advise on sys implementation. Plan proj deliverables across depts. Work w/ Guidewire UI + Rules, Java J2EE, JSP + Web Services, XML definitions, scripting (JavaScript, VB, etc.) relational databases, UML + other OO Tools. May require background checks and drug screening. Occasional weekend support. Little domestic travel may be involved. Must have BS/BA Comp. Sci, Eng’g, IT or rel and 2 yrs rel exp to incl exp working w/ Guidewire. Job # 18000017.

Sr. Programmer Analysts II (Java): Working independently w/min direction, pos will analyze, dev + maintain large-scale applications in a multi-platform J2EE +web systems environment. Work w/ Guidewire UI + Rules Java open-source frameworks and web services (JSP/JSF/AJAX/ SOAP) + XML definitions, scripting (JavaScript, VB, etc.) + relational databases. May require background checks and drug screening. Occasional weekend support Must have BS/BA deg in Comp. Sci, Info Systems, or rel and 4 yrs rel exp, to incl exp. working with Java or Guidewire-oriented technologies in large-scale Java/Guidewire system development.Job #18000016.

Sr. Systems Engineers II: Pos will work independently w/ min direction. Will deploy, support, & config all aspects rel to CISCO VoIP admin + infrastructure. May require background checks and drug screening. Occasional weekend support. Little domestic travel may be involved. Must have Bachelors in Comp Sci, Eng’g, IT or rel and 5yrs rel Cisco based VoIP solutions exp. Must have CCIE-Collaboration and CCNP-Voice certifications. Job # 18000015.

