Wireless Communications Research Engineer job for NE Va Wireless Sensor Networking co. Duties to be performed: Help to design multi-hop low receiver duty-cycled wireless networks, develop application specific scalable routing solutions, help to perform computer simulation studies, statistical analyses of network performance and help to create working prototypes of networking protocols with device driver level implementations Requirements: Bachelor’s in Electrical and Computing Engineering or Electrical Engineering plus 12 months experience in, with or using multi-hop low receiver duty-cycled wireless networks, application specific scalable routing solutions, computer simulation studies, statistical analyses of network performance and working prototypes of networking protocols with device driver level implementations. Qualified applicants send resumes to Samraksh Company attn Kenneth Parker 604 S King St, Ste 200, Leesburg, VA 20175