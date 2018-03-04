Cloud Apps Engineer sought by Ellucian Company L.P. (TPG Company) in Reston, VA 40 hrs/wk. Duties: Ensure availability and performance of Microsoft Dynamics CRM based technologies including SQL Database, IIS Website, Windows Server, ERP and eCommerce integration and any required technologies in support of the Ellucian eCRM suite.

Min. Requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineer, Communications Engineering, Computer Engineering or related or foreign equivalent; and 5 years of progressive experience in Cloud App Engineer. 5 years of experience with enterprise scale Windows server administration Expertise in designing, implementing and managing Active Directory, Active Directory Federated Services (ADFS), Distributed File System (DFS), Group policy management. 5 years of experience in Advanced PowerShell scripting Windows networking and high availability technologies such as failover clustering and load balancing. 5 years of experience in Administration of web servers running IIS, Apache, Tomcat System health monitoring and optimizing performance. 2 years of experience in Enterprise scale cloud environment delivering PaaS and/or SaaS solutions. ITIL Knowledge (Incident, Change and Problem Management) and tools (Service Now). 2 years of experience in Amazon Web Services. 5 years of experience working in an operational support role with after hours on call responsibilities. Please reply with resume to: Niema Daniels. 4 Country View Road, Malvern, PA 19355.