SYSTEMS ENGINEER I
5 days left
- Employer
- MC DEAN INC.
- Location
- Winchester, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 04, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
Systems Engineer I in Winchester, VA. Provide system prog./mgmt support for lg scale networking infrastructures. Install/configure networks based on IDP. Applicants may apply online at http://www.mcdean.com/careers. Jobsite: MC Dean, Inc. 199 Sulky Drive, Suite 3, Winchester, VA 22602. EOE. Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled VEVRAA Contractor.
