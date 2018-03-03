Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association, a biopharmaceutical trade association, seeks a Regulatory Program Support Manager to support projects related to collection of data on health and safety of Source Plasma donors and recipients of plasma protein therapies and other regulatory initiatives. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, scientific literature research; summarizing and indexing information on selected topic areas; assisting with industry data analysis relating to donor and patient health; working with and communicating research findings to relevant PPTA staff; preparing study protocols, IRB submissions, research documentation and PowerPoint presentations; and assisting in development of manuscripts for publication.

Qualifications:

Education

Minimum BS degree, Masters of Public Health, or MPH candidate, or MS in health-related field preferred

Experience

Experience in performing health related literature research, review, analysis, and indexing (database)

At least two years’ experience in managing epidemiology studies or clinical research

At least one year of experience in analysis of epidemiological or health related data

Must have basic biostatistical course work and skills

Skills & Abilities

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products, especially Excel and PowerPoint

Working knowledge of PubMed online database and literature management software

Ability to work both in team environment and independently

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience with data management and analysis software packages desirable

Experience with Tarius or other regulatory intelligence service desirable

Send cover letter, resume and salary requirements to:

Cathy Izzi

Human Resources

cizzi@pptaglobal.org