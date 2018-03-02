World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's leading conservation organization, seeks a Senior Administrative Assistant at our Washington, DC office.

Are you known as the planner in your family or with your friends? Do you often look for ways to bring different people together? We're looking for a passionate, well-organized, collaborative person to join our team. Help change the world by contributing to the success of WWF's marketing department. This hands-on position performs a broad range of administrative duties, accounting tasks and data-related projects to ensure the smooth functioning of the teams and staff within the Membership division.

, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the worlds leading conservation organization, seeks a Senior Administrative Assistant at our Washington, DC office. Are you known as the planner in your family or with your friends? Do you often look for ways to bring d

Accounting & Finance Duties : Reviews bills, orders and invoices, prepares check and/or wire requests and completes accounting forms. Monitors expense reports against budget, seeking explanations for significant variations; forwards questionable items to supervisor. Compiles and reviews financial reports submitted by others. Assists managers with developing preliminary data and background information for budgeting . Develops detailed knowledge of office procedures in order to answers questions from staff.

: Reviews bills, orders and invoices, prepares check and/or wire requests and completes accounting forms. Monitors expense reports against budget, seeking explanations for significant variations; forwards questionable items to supervisor. Compiles and reviews financial reports submitted by others. Assists managers with developing preliminary data and background information for budgeting . Develops detailed knowledge of office procedures in order to answers questions from staff. Recordkeeping & Databases : Collects information and maintains records and lists using Microsoft Word, Excel, and customer relationship management (CRM) software. Reviews, validates and inputs data. Identifies any problems with the data and coordinates with others to resolve issues as needed.

: Collects information and maintains records and lists using Microsoft Word, Excel, and customer relationship management (CRM) software. Reviews, validates and inputs data. Identifies any problems with the data and coordinates with others to resolve issues as needed. Report Preparation: Using information compiled in records or lists or provided by other staff members, prepares monthly, quarterly and/or annual reports for internal staff. May assist with compiling input for proposals and preparing for presentations.

Using information compiled in records or lists or provided by other staff members, prepares monthly, quarterly and/or annual reports for internal staff. May assist with compiling input for proposals and preparing for presentations. Inventory Management : Oversees stock of premium items, including managing the internal request process and fulfilling those requests, billing for purchases, taking inventory, and replenishing stock.

: Oversees stock of premium items, including managing the internal request process and fulfilling those requests, billing for purchases, taking inventory, and replenishing stock. Document Review & Preparation : Composes correspondence for self and others. Composes complex documents such as reports for others and ensures they are correct and accurate. May help prepare proposals and contracts.

: Composes correspondence for self and others. Composes complex documents such as reports for others and ensures they are correct and accurate. May help prepare proposals and contracts. Filing & Mailings: Maintains accurate and organized paper and electronic files of items such as bills, purchase orders, insertion orders, invoices and other financial documents. Coordinates mailings or other distributions of information from the department, both internally and externally.

Maintains accurate and organized paper and electronic files of items such as bills, purchase orders, insertion orders, invoices and other financial documents. Coordinates mailings or other distributions of information from the department, both internally and externally. Member Services: Assists with requests related to membership services, including preparing letters and packages, responding to telephone calls, and coordinating with the team lead to help steward our members.

Assists with requests related to membership services, including preparing letters and packages, responding to telephone calls, and coordinating with the team lead to help steward our members. General Administrative Support : Coordinates meetings/conferences, including reserving meeting rooms, ordering catering, assisting with meeting, expo and trade show setups, organizing Webex/conference calls and preparing/distributing materials. Makes domestic and occasional international travel itineraries for senior staff, upon request. Orders office supplies. Performs miscellaneous office tasks.

: Coordinates meetings/conferences, including reserving meeting rooms, ordering catering, assisting with meeting, expo and trade show setups, organizing Webex/conference calls and preparing/distributing materials. Makes domestic and occasional international travel itineraries for senior staff, upon request. Orders office supplies. Performs miscellaneous office tasks. Other duties as assigned.





A high school diploma or equivalent. Five years of demonstrated and progressively responsible experience in an administrative assistant position. A bachelor's degree may be substituted for 3 years of experience.

Strong word processing and spreadsheet skills plus the ability to edit and input data into CRM databases.

Must have the ability to take initiative, prioritize, and complete work on time with minimal supervision.

Good organizational and analytical skills needed to proof and edit documents; effective writing ability necessary to prepare own correspondence.

Interpersonal skills requiring courtesy, tact and diplomacy necessary to effectively communicate with staff, callers and visitors.

A keen interest in the functions of a nonprofit organization's membership division and in financial data.

To Apply:

Submit cover letter and resume through our Careers Page , Requisition #18057

Due to the high volume of applications we are not able to respond to inquiries via phone

As an EOE/AA employer, WWF will not discriminate in its employment practices due to an applicant's race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, or protected Veteran status.





Apply Here: http://www.Click2apply.net/wwtjj67zb69hc55y

PI101422776