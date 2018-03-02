Facilities Specialist II
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- AD216292
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group is searching for qualified and motivated Facilities Specialists with an active security clearance. If you can lift heavy weight, have strong communication skills and can work a flexible schedule then this is the job for you. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!
Responsibilities:
- Move furniture if over 50lbs; dolly and hard cart will be provided
- Monitor work tickets in work order system
- Collects department metrics and provides to supervisor
- Prepare office spaces for new hires and departures
- Prepare work spaces for conferences and events, including audio-visual set up
- Installs signage, bulletin boards and whiteboards
- Assemble miscellaneous products and furniture
- Operate moving equipment as needed and uses hand and power tools as necessary
- Works with outside vendors and contractors
- Deliver large items, packages and stock general service areas
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications/Background profile:
- Must have an active security clearance to support client's work
- Must have strong customer service skills
- Must be able to lift 70 pounds
- Able to work flexible hours (some evenings and weekends)
- Strong communication skills
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
Similar jobs
Apply for Facilities Specialist II
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly