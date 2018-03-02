Facilities Specialist II

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 02, 2018
Closes
Apr 06, 2018
Ref
AD216292
Function
Administrative
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is searching for qualified and motivated Facilities Specialists with an active security clearance. If you can lift heavy weight, have strong communication skills and can work a flexible schedule then this is the job for you. Apply now or call 703-821-1911! 

Responsibilities:

  • Move furniture if over 50lbs; dolly and hard cart will be provided
  • Monitor work tickets in work order system
  • Collects department metrics and provides to supervisor
  • Prepare office spaces for new hires and departures
  • Prepare work spaces for conferences and events, including audio-visual set up
  • Installs signage, bulletin boards and whiteboards
  • Assemble miscellaneous products and furniture
  • Operate moving equipment as needed and uses hand and power tools as necessary
  • Works with outside vendors and contractors
  • Deliver large items, packages and stock general service areas
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • Must have an active security clearance to support client's work
  • Must have strong customer service skills
  • Must be able to lift 70 pounds
  • Able to work flexible hours (some evenings and weekends)
  • Strong communication skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Facilities Specialist II

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this