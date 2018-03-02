Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is searching for qualified and motivated Facilities Specialists with an active security clearance. If you can lift heavy weight, have strong communication skills and can work a flexible schedule then this is the job for you. Apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Move furniture if over 50lbs; dolly and hard cart will be provided

Monitor work tickets in work order system

Collects department metrics and provides to supervisor

Prepare office spaces for new hires and departures

Prepare work spaces for conferences and events, including audio-visual set up

Installs signage, bulletin boards and whiteboards

Assemble miscellaneous products and furniture

Operate moving equipment as needed and uses hand and power tools as necessary

Works with outside vendors and contractors

Deliver large items, packages and stock general service areas

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Background profile:

Must have an active security clearance to support client's work

Must have strong customer service skills

Must be able to lift 70 pounds

Able to work flexible hours (some evenings and weekends)

Strong communication skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!