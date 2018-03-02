The City of Bowie is seeking a proven and experienced individual to serve as its Public Buildings Superintendent. The successful candidate will have extensive experience in building maintenance management with knowledge in construction, plumbing, HVAC, electrical and fire safety systems. This individual will be a skilled problem solver with the ability to communicate effectively with employees at all levels of the organization. This person will have strong leadership ability and will effectively supervise others to achieve excellent performance.

The Public Buildings Superintendent will have an Associate’s degree from an accredited college or a certificate of completion from an appropriate trade or technical school. A Bachelor’s Degree is preferred. Additionally, the successful candidate will have five years of experience in building management and/or maintenance at a supervisory level.

The successful applicant will also possess the following attributes:

Thorough knowledge of building maintenance management principles, practices, and methods;

Knowledge of the technical, engineering and quality requirements of the mechanical systems used in facility management.

Strong business acumen, understanding the impact of physical plant and equipment operation and how it improves or degrades business performance.

Knowledge of financial reporting and ability to develop financial reports and budgets.

Demonstrated skill in resolving issues with contractors.

Ability to provide strong and effective leadership to departmental staff and operation

An aptitude for and experience with mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.

Excellent project management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

THE POSITION:

Reporting to the Director and/or Assistant Director of Community Services, responsibilities of this position will include, but not be limited to:

Providing janitorial services, maintenance and repairs to City facilities.

Hiring, training supervising and evaluating staff and contractors.

Managing/supervising others in building system projects including HVAC, electrical, plumbing and janitorial projects.

Prioritizing division work and assigning projects and tasks.

Leading building maintenance workforce through routine and urgent maintenance and mechanical issues.

Setting standards for staff and contractors, to ensure work is efficiently completed.

Organizing and scheduling mechanical and custodial work.

Performing general cleaning, maintenance and equipment operation, as needed.

Implementing the design review, permitting, and inspection process of projects.

Coordinating projects and tasks with internal and external stakeholders. Communicating service with key stakeholders and management.

Populating and maintaining the City’s CMMS system as it relates to Community Services facilities.

Creating a work ticket closeout process.

Designing, implementing and managing a mechanical systems inspection program.

Ensuring a safe worksite during and at the conclusion of project and/or repairs.

Working collaboratively with facility managers to prepare all building maintenance and mechanical system budget items.

Preparing, presenting and executing all aspects of the Division budget.

Negotiating and managing all Community Services building maintenance contracts per industry standards.

Developing, negotiating and managing project documents, scopes of service and other required documents for contracting construction, maintenance and repair, of facilities.

Ability to read and decipher blueprints and engineering drawings.

Implementing and maintaining inspection and maintenance procedures to ensure the City’s compliance with State and County requirements for facility operation.

Managing and participating in the City’s Maintenance on-call program.

Performing inspections in accordance with MOSHA and keeping required records of such inspections or assigns tasks to responsible subordinate.

May serve in key incident managerial positions during City emergency events.

Performing other related duties as required or assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate Degree or Certificate from applicable Trade or Technical College.

5 years’ experience in building management and/or maintenance

3 years of staff management experience

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree

Licenses or Certifications:

Valid Maryland Driver’s license

Special Requirements:

Must be eligible to participate in the Building Maintenance On-Call program.

Must complete FEMA classes IS 100, 200 and 700 within six months of hire.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Knowledge of the operation of HVAC, boilers and auxiliary equipment.

Knowledge of the hazards and safety techniques of the trade.

Knowledge of the tools, methods and practices used in maintaining boilers.

Knowledge of methods, materials and practices used in building cleaning work, and in the proper use and care of mops, brooms, scrubbing brushes, waxing machines and related equipment.

Ability to perform effective inspections in accordance with MOSHA and maintain accurately the required inspection records.

Ability to train, assign, supervise, and inspect work of subordinates.

Ability to maintain records of time and materials and prepare routine reports.

Ability to maintain routine records and make mathematical computations.

Ability to work under pressure created by necessary last minute orders.

Ability to independently lift, push and pull heavy boxes, bundles of paper and other supplies.

Ability to maintain positive working relationships with other employees.

How to Apply : please visit the city’s website at: www.cityofbowie.org and click on the employment link.

Application Deadline : Friday, March 16, 2018 by 5:00 pm

All applicants MUST submit a completed City of Bowie employment application in order to be considered for this opportunity.

The City of Bowie is a drug and alcohol-testing employer. EOE