The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Senior Production Editor. The Senior Journal Production Editor’s chief duty is to perform tasks that contribute to the quality and process efficiency of assigned journals. The Senior Production Editor must possess expert knowledge of both traditional editorial production and XML-centric processes for structuring, validating, and publishing both text and multimedia content to PDF, HTML, and other formats. The incumbent in this role must also be able to concentrate for long stretches and work effectively with content that can contain dense mathematics and other highly structured information. The Senior Production Editor is also assigned specific duties to support aspects of development, implementation, and ongoing monitoring of the new initiatives that Pubs Production adopts each year.

Primary Production Responsibilities

1. Ensure that materials, including metadata and multimedia files, are complete and correct before transmission to vendors

2. For Express journals, perform XML tagging and normalization routines

3. Apply the appropriate level of copyediting, proofreading, or other quality control at each production stage

4. Monitor the author-alteration process; work directly with authors when appropriate

5. Check all final proofs and (a) perform needed changes, (b) authorize publication

6. Perform online article publication; includes final quality control and treatment of XML, PDF, and, where appropriate, HTML and multimedia

7. Compile issue and coordinate issue publication; for print journals, coordinate print process, including electronic bluelines

Other Responsibilities

1. Monitor overall workflow, product quality, and process efficiency of assigned journals

2. Monitor vendor queues and turnaround times; monitor vendor quality for copyediting, XML preparation, and composition

3. Participate in establishing and applying evolving initiatives in the production process

4. Provide coverage for other OSA journals as needed

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

1. Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required, preferably in English, journalism, or science.

2. One year of scientific (e.g., physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics) copyediting or editorial production required.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

1. Excellent skills in English writing and grammar.

2. Strong knowledge of XML tagging and validation practices.

3. Demonstrated ability to meet editorial deadlines with quality and efficiency.

4. Strong interpersonal skills required for working with publishing staff and with external editors, authors, and vendors.

Located in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC, OSA offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits. Please send your resume and cover letter with salary requirements to resumes@osa.org.