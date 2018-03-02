Collections Specialist
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Mar 02, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 06, 2018
- Ref
- AD216418
- Function
- Accountant, Finance
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a leader in the security industry to add an experienced business-to-business Collections Specialist to their team. The Collections Specialist will be responsible for managing a portfolio of accounts to ensure receivables are collected in a timely manner.
Responsibilities:
- Notify customers of delinquent accounts by telephone, email and/or mail
- Make regularly scheduled collection calls to provide customers with account balance information and ensure promises-to-pay are met
- Review billing discrepancies including overpayments and short payments and resolve in a timely manner by requesting a credit memo or issuing a refund
- Prepare small-balance write-offs according to company policies and procedures
- Recognition of significant credit risks and escalation of these matters are critical to sales and senior management when necessary
- Provide weekly and monthly reporting to sales department and direct supervisor on customer accounts
- Establish and maintain excellent working relationships with managed accounts
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- High School Diploma or equivalent required
- 2+ years of commercial collections experience in a fast-paced, high-volume environment
- Billing and/or Accounts Receivable knowledge is highly desired
- Strong working knowledge of the Fair Debt Collection Act and state and federal laws concerning commercial collection activities
- High-level proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite products including Advanced Excel
- Larger ERP software experience is required; Lawson experience a plus
- Must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Able to consistently meet deadlines and work independently using guidelines and instructions given
- Must be customer friendly and professional at all times
Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
Similar jobs
-
-
New
-
Apply for Collections Specialist
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly