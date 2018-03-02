Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a leader in the security industry to add an experienced business-to-business Collections Specialist to their team. The Collections Specialist will be responsible for managing a portfolio of accounts to ensure receivables are collected in a timely manner.

Responsibilities:

Notify customers of delinquent accounts by telephone, email and/or mail

Make regularly scheduled collection calls to provide customers with account balance information and ensure promises-to-pay are met

Review billing discrepancies including overpayments and short payments and resolve in a timely manner by requesting a credit memo or issuing a refund

Prepare small-balance write-offs according to company policies and procedures

Recognition of significant credit risks and escalation of these matters are critical to sales and senior management when necessary

Provide weekly and monthly reporting to sales department and direct supervisor on customer accounts

Establish and maintain excellent working relationships with managed accounts

Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Background Profile:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

2+ years of commercial collections experience in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

Billing and/or Accounts Receivable knowledge is highly desired

Strong working knowledge of the Fair Debt Collection Act and state and federal laws concerning commercial collection activities

High-level proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite products including Advanced Excel

Larger ERP software experience is required; Lawson experience a plus

Must have exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Able to consistently meet deadlines and work independently using guidelines and instructions given

Must be customer friendly and professional at all times

Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!